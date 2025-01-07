Jan 7, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU Football’s Gannon Becomes Team’s 1st Ever Rimington Award Recipient

Bemidji State graduate center Jake Gannon will need to make a little more room on his trophy shelf after being named the Rimington Award winner for Division II football.

The Rimington Award is presented annually to the top center in college football in each division of the NCAA and the NAIA. It adds to a growing list of accolades for the offensive captain, including being named to the AP All-American First Team and being a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year.

Gannon, along with the rest of the honorees, will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy presentation on January 25th in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hdt General Web Ad 12 24

Related News

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Stages Biggest Comeback Ever to Defeat Brown

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Defeated by Buffalo 75-49 at Home

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Outscored in Final Frame in Loss to Penn State

Sports

BSU Men’s Basketball Bests Wayne State After Return from Holiday Break