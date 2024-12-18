BSU Football Wide Receiver Brice ‘Bubba’ Peters Named AFCA 2nd Team All-American

For the second time in three years, Bemidji State football has an All-American at wide receiver.

Brice Peters, affectionately known as “Bubba,” was named to the 2024 Division II All-American second team by the American Football Coaches Association, joining Brendan Beaulieu as the only other BSU wideout to receive the honor.

Peters finished the season ranked seventh in the NCAA in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and ranked 23rd in receiving yards per game, all categories he led the team in as well. The senior captained a team that made the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history and made it to at least the second round all four years he played at BSU.

Peters’ solid career puts him at fourth in receiving touchdowns, ninth in receiving yards and receptions, and 10th in yards per catch all-time at Bemidji State. As far as single-season records go, his 2024 is among some of the best, with him ranking at least sixth or better in four statistical categories.

Along with Beaulieu, defensive backs Michael Junker and Gunner Olszewski and punter Zach Pulkinen are the only other Beavers to be named AFCA All-Americans.