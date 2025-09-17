BSU Football Taking ‘One Game at a Time’ Mindset into Bout with #9 Augustana

Bemidji State football head coach Brent Bolte said he’s “excited to see how the team responds” to the program’s first 0-3 start during his tenure. It’s been a rough road for BSU, who are coming off a 56-23 loss at home to Sioux Falls this past Saturday, and it doesn’t get any easier coming into this weekend’s home match-up against #9 Augustana.

Despite the tall order ahead of them, the Beavers refuse to shy away from the adversity and are narrowing their goals and focus ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Mindset is one game at a time,” said senior defensive back Gabe Ward. “Beginning of the year, we had playoff aspirations, but right now we just got to think of the game that we have ahead. Biggest thing for us, and it may sound cliché, is execution. I mean, when all 11 guys are doing their job, and we’re executing, we’re pretty darn good.”

“We’re hungry,” added redshirt senior offensive lineman and captain Zach Ott. “0-3? I mean, yeah, you got three losses and we’re still looking for that ‘W’ in the win column, but anyone can lose, anyone can win, and we’re going at it with that mindset every day. If we’ve got to be the Cinderella story here [and] we gotta upset some people, we’ll upset some people. We’re going to go out there and give it our all every day.”

Last year, BSU defeated a favored Augie 17-10 at the Chet in the final game of the regular season to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Kickoff for Saturday’s game against the Vikings is at 1 p.m.