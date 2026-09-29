BSU Football Takes Well-Earned Dip in Lake Bemidji After Homecoming Win

Bemidji State football has been within striking distance of wins on multiple occasions this season, but missed opportunities have plagued the Beavers, leaving them with 1-3 start. They had another challenge on Saturday with Minot State coming in after dropping over 500 yards of offense a 59-0 win over Southwest Minnesota State.

BSU hosted Minot State in the annual Battle of the Beavers, where it was a rainy day but a packed house at Chet Anderson Stadium for homecoming. Quarterback Connor Carver had 335 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on the day, breaking Bemidji State’s single-game rushing record set by John Gronski in 1987.

With their 37-19 victory on Saturday, BSU has a 24-2 record against Minot State since 1993 and got to carry on their homecoming tradition with a well-earned dip into Lake Bemidji. The Beavers were not only happy to get back in the lake for the community and alumni in attendance, but also to get back in the win column.

“It feels amazing,” said Carver. “I mean, there’s not that we have weight on our shoulders, but when we win a game like this, it means a lot more to us than just for the team. All the alumni back, all the donors, all those guys—when we win, we get in that lake, it means a lot for them, too.”

“It’s an honor to have a tradition that has been going on as long as this, and it’s so unique,” added defensive back Caden Bolte. “And it means a lot to the alumni and everyone. Like, you never want to be the team that doesn’t get into the lake or the year that doesn’t get into the lake. So, almost every year I’ve been here, we’ve gotten into that lake, and it means so much to the football brotherhood and to the alums and everyone for us.”