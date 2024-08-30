BSU Football Starts Season with Comeback Win in OT Over Michigan Tech

Before this week, Bemidji State football had played Michigan Tech 41 times since their first matchup in 1955. It had been 30 years since they last did battle on the gridiron, when none of the team’s current players were even born yet.

But as far as they’re concerned, the past is past, because the 2024 football season for BSU started Thursday night at Chet Anderson Stadium. After coming off their third straight second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament, the Beavers would love nothing more than to wash the bitter taste of defeat out of their mouths by putting one in the win column.

And win they did, as BSU beat Michigan Tech 19-13 in overtime, ending a four-game win streak by the Huskies. The Beavers are now 1-0 to start their season.