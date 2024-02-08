BSU Football Signs 31 Players to 2024 Recruiting Class
In its 97-year history, Bemidji State football has produced 305 All-Conference players, 63 All-Americans, and three NFL players. Today, 31 football players signed their letter of intent to join that proud tradition and continue to build on the recent success the program has seen under head coach Brent Bolte.
The 31 commits come from six states – Minnesota (25), Wisconsin (4), Illinois (2), North Dakota (2), Colorado (1), and Texas (1). The recruits for each position can be broken down as follows:
- OL – 6
- DL – 6
- WR – 5
- DB – 5
- LB – 4
- QB – 2
- RB – 1
- TE – 1
- ATH – 1
