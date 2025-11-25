BSU Football Senior Ketola 2025 Recipient of NSIC’s Glen Galligan Award

Bemidji State’s Bill Ketola is the 2025 recipient of the NSIC’s Glen Galligan Award, given to a football player who was at his school for all four years and is academically superior while making a positive contribution to their institution.

On top of having a 4.00 GPA while majoring in biology and Spanish, the senior offensive lineman discovered a virus that could potentially be used in the treatment of tuberculosis while studying at BSU.

He’s the 11th Beaver to earn the award and the 2nd o-lineman under head coach Brent Bolte.