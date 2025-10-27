BSU Football Runs Away with 47-25 Victory Over Jamestown at Home

Bemidji State football was at home on Saturday and were trying to win their third straight game taking on Jamestown, the NSIC’s newest member.

The game was pretty much all Beavers from the start, and BSU ran away with a 47-25 win over the Jimmies, extending their win streak to three in a row.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Bart McAninch only had three incompletions on the day, making 20 of 23 for 216 yards passing and four touchdowns.

“I thought we executed really well on offense, and the defense did really well, too.” said McAninch on the team’s performance. “But all across the board, we fought hard and we did really well. And all the receivers made a lot of great plays today, too, and the line got the run game going, so it was pretty awesome to to be back there.”

He added, “Every week, I’m just getting more and more comfortable, more and more settled in. And it’s getting really fun.”

“I think everyone’s just playing cohesive and, you know, complementary football,” said redshirt senior wide receiver Jake Hill. “Like, everyone’s playing off of each other. And I feel like we’re, you know, we’re really finding our identity, and I feel like you saw that today; it was on full display.”

BSU has three regular season games left this season. The next two are away at MSU Moorhead on November 1 and Minnesota Duluth on November 8, and then the Beavers will host UMary on November 15.