Lakeland PBS

BSU Football Receives 30 Commits on National Signing Day

Chaz MootzFeb. 1 2023

Brent Bolte and the Bemidji State Football program welcomed their newest class of commitments on Wednesday for the 2023 National Signing Day.

27 high school seniors, spanning from six different states put pen to paper to commit to the BSU Football program. The Beavers also received commitments from three transfers. Four of the 30 commits were student-athletes from the Lakeland viewing area.

In 2022, BSU won the NSIC North Division for a second connective year, as well as made their second-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji’s Biehn and More Local Talent Commit to BSU Football

BSU Men’s Hockey Splits Weekend Series with Lake Superior State

BSU Men’s Basketball Falls to Sioux Falls in OT on Saturday

BSU Men’s Hockey Gets Last-Minute Goal to Beat Lake Superior State

Recently Added

Common Ground: The Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail

Posted on Feb. 1 2023

Lakeland Currents: New Diabetic Treatment

Posted on Jan. 27 2023

Lakeland Currents: Rural Issues

Posted on Jan. 20 2023

Lakeland Currents: Camp Confidence

Posted on Jan. 12 2023

Lakeland Currents: Northern Waters Land Trust

Posted on Jan. 6 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.