BSU Football Receives 30 Commits on National Signing Day
Brent Bolte and the Bemidji State Football program welcomed their newest class of commitments on Wednesday for the 2023 National Signing Day.
27 high school seniors, spanning from six different states put pen to paper to commit to the BSU Football program. The Beavers also received commitments from three transfers. Four of the 30 commits were student-athletes from the Lakeland viewing area.
In 2022, BSU won the NSIC North Division for a second connective year, as well as made their second-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.