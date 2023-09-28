Lakeland PBS

BSU Football Ready for Ranked Matchup with Rival Minnesota State

Lakeland News — Sep. 27 2023

Every coach in America uses the cliche, “It’s just another game for us.” While there is some truth to that statement, it’s hard to downplay a top 10 matchup.

But that is exactly what Bemidji State football has this weekend when the #9 Beavers welcome #4 Minnesota State to Chet Anderson Stadium for Homecoming. If the rankings weren’t enough, it’s also a conference rivalry game, between two undefeated teams, with potential playoff implications – excited yet?

The Beavers are coming off a 41-10 win at UMary, where the defense had six sacks and held their opponent to 10 points for the second straight week. The offense had another big game as well, tallying over 40 points for the second time this season while amassing 400 yards of total offense. But despite the great numbers BSU put up, the coaches and players were still searching for ways to get better.

The Mavericks are no slouches, though – their offense is averaging 45 points and 500 yards a game, while their defense is holding opponents to under 20 points and 300 yards per game. Although BSU has lost their last three meetings with Minnesota State, the Beavers are feeling confident ahead of the big matchup.

Bemidji State’s Homecoming game against Minnesota State is this Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

