BSU Football Prepared for 1st Test of Season in Michigan Tech

Just over three weeks ago, while everyone else was still enjoying their summer vacation, the 2024 edition of BSU football took the practice field for the first time as a team. Tomorrow, Bemidji State will take the field at Chet Anderson Stadium for their first game of the season, a week-0 game against a not-so-familiar opponent in Michigan Tech.

But the Beavers are less concerned with who they are playing and more concerned with how they are playing, believing that is the key to victory.

“I think honestly, we have the best defensive line in the nation, so it’s just us doing our job, locking in, focusing up,” said senior DE and captain Stephen Hoffman. “We got a bunch of older guys that have been here two, three, year years now, and it’s just, it’s time for us to finally show up and show we can do, you know, handle that aspect of the game. Like, I know our linebackers are going to do their things. I know our DBs and safeties are going to do their things. But for me, it’s the D-line, I think we can control the whole game, to be honest.”

“We just need to play our game, play physical and fast, not make mistakes, make sure we keep our composure when things aren’t always going our way, but make sure we stay even-keeled throughout the whole game and just play our brand of ball,” said senior QB and captain Sam McGath. “You can feel the excitement starting to build already. Everyone’s ready to go, and I think just getting everyone back out here, having the Chet packed and then having everyone on our sideline, hooping and hollering – should be an exciting one.”

Michigan Tech will be the Beavs’ first non-conference opponent since playing a still-independent Minot State to open the 2011 season. They haven’t played the Huskies since ’93 and haven’t beaten them since ’89. Tech holds the all-time series lead 21-10.

The game starts at Chet Anderson Stadium on Thursday, August 29th at 6 p.m.