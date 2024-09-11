BSU Football Plans to Rebound from Last Week’s Loss to Minnesota State

BSU football is coming off another heartbreaking loss to rival Minnesota State last week, which saw the Mavericks make a field goal as time expired to beat the Beavers by two.

But despite the L, there were some positive takeaways. On offense, Bemidji State improved in the rushing game, netting over 300 yards rushing, 130 more yards than the week prior, and averaging almost seven yards per carry.

On defense, the Beavs held the Mavs to just five of 13 on third down, but they were unable to get off the field in a few critical moments. Knowing where they need to improve, BSU is now looking ahead to Southwest Minnesota State this weekend.

“First week they played Minot [State], which is a very different offense compared to our offense,” said captain and senior WR Bubba Peters. “But I mean, they got some athletes, they’re fast, physical, they like to fly around. So, I mean, I think the biggest thing is just matching their physicality. I think past couple of games, we kind of came out slow on offense from three and outs, we’re just not converting that into points. So get points on the board early and just keep the game rolling.”

“We’re just trying to play with our good technique the entire game,” explained captain and senior DE Cade Barrett. “They’re going to do some good things schematically. They’re going to do some things that will make you think, give you different looks. We just need to play fast, play physical, do our jobs, and it should take care of itself.”

Bemidji State currently owns a five-game win streak over SMSU, and the Beavs have also won 19 of their last 21 against the Broncos. The game is Saturday, September 14th, with kickoff set for 2 p.m.