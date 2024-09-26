BSU Football Plans to Make a Splash for Homecoming This Year

It’s Homecoming week for Bemidji State football, and this season they’ll welcome a 1-3 UMary to town, a team they beat 41-10 last year in Bismarck.

The Beavers have won nine straight games against the Marauders and currently have a two-game win streak heading into this weekend’s matchup.

But if keeping win streaks alive isn’t enough motivation to come out with a victory, a HoCo win also means a dip in Lake Bemidji for the Beavs. BSU was denied the opportunity last year at the hands of Minnesota State, and they’d love nothing more than to end Saturday soaking wet.

“The last time I jumped into the lake was 2022 against Winona, so jumping in the lake is fine,” said senior DB and captain Jamel Stone. “You know, we talked about the environment, too, so I imagine, like, everybody else just running to the lake as well, waiting for us to jump in the lake. And, you know, some people in the community are in the lake as well.”

“It’s a really exciting experience,” added graduate OL and captain Jake Gannon. “I mean, especially when you kind of know the wind is coming and you kind of see everybody lining up on the fence, getting ready, kind of getting in their spots. And then there’s this nice little tunnel of people that you got to run through to jump in there. Everybody’s splashing each other, it’s a great time.”

“It’s pretty special. And especially, you know, coming off last year where we felt like we let one get away, our guys are jacked up to go do that,” said head coach Brent Bolte. “I think they want to erase that memory of of our Homecoming last year, even though it was one of the funnest environments last year, I tell you. The fan base was awesome. The people at BSU, administration, the community came out support us. So if we get that same look this week. But it is fun, man. It’s a unique tradition, it’s a mosh pit, the kids take out some frustrations on the coaches in the lake. It’s always a little fun, so can’t wait to get back in there after [a] year hiatus.”

They’re going to be playing UMary at 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, September 28th at Chet Anderson Stadium.