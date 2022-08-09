Lakeland PBS

BSU Football Opens Up 2022 Season with High Expectations

Chaz MootzAug. 8 2022

The Bemidji State football team began their 2022 season on Monday with high expectations to continue the success the Beavers garnered last fall.

In 2021, BSU won the NSIC North Division and made their first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament. In doing so, they also earned their first-ever NCAA tournament win by defeating Augustana 28-24.

Now, the Beavers shift their focus to the 2022 season. Bemidji State returns Harlon Hill finalist and junior quarterback Brandon Alt along with All-Americans Brendan Beaulieu and Ty Cobb.

The Beavers will open their season at home against Minnesota State on Thursday, September 1st at 6:00 P.M.

