BSU Football Making Defensive Improvements Despite Poor Spring Ball Weather

BSU football is a week and half away from hosting Minnesota State University Moorhead for their spring football scrimmage, and there’s still plenty for the Beavers to clean up between now and then. That’s why, despite the winter-like weather, the boys were still out at the Chet for spring practice on Wednesday.

The Beavs were also making the most of the adverse conditions to prepare themselves for what they might see in next Saturday’s scrimmage or, hopefully, next December.

“I thought our kids handled it well, for the most part,” said head coach Brent Bolte. “You’ve got to come out and execute. And there’s been national playoff games where we’ve been out in this stuff, too. So, that’s kind of the mindset that we keep repeating the kids, ‘You get to do this stuff and go out and have fun.'”

“You just gotta [ignore] all the weather and just show up and do what you gotta do,” added redshirt sophomore linebacker Koehler Kilty. “And because this is the weather we’re gonna be playing in in playoffs, it’s just something we have to deal with.”

Fellow teammate L’Shawn Taylor agreed with Kilty and Coach Bolte.

“I think it’s honestly mental toughness, not letting outside factors change things on the field,” said the redshirt junior defensive back. “We still got to be in the right mindset. There’s no given that Saturday is going to be better weather. And we play deep, hopefully, in November and December and it’ll be similar, so we gotta get used to that.”

Last season was the first time in Brent Bolte’s tenure that Bemidji State finished with a sub-.500 record, and while there were offensive struggles, the defense did not perform to their standard, either. The “Gang Green” defense allowed 33 points per game last year after allowing fewer than 18 points per game the three seasons prior.

Correcting the defensive woes is even more challenging this spring with no defensive coordinator, a position left vacant after DC Joe Ford departed for Angelo State in January and one that Coach Bolte is not sure how he plans to fill just yet.

“Greg Bower, our new safety coach, has coordinated for quite a few years,” he said. “Trying to get [defensive line coach Brendan Hopkins] involved with the run game, [cornerback coach Shevin Smith Jr.] is doing a lot more, calling some stuff, too. So, we just break it up, and I think that way, you have a bunch of guys collective, different ideas that come through, and yeah, it’s been going good so far.”

“It gives us almost like a fresh start,” said Taylor of the situation. “Kind of make some tweaks with the playbook, so I feel like guys are getting comfortable.”

He continued, “We just need attendance in the summer. Guys being here, close to each other on and off the field, building those relationships so that we could trust each other on the field. We’ve got to stack days, and the biggest thing is just gaining strength mentally and physically.”

The spring scrimmage with MSU Moorhead is all set for Saturday, Apr. 18 at Chet Anderson Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.