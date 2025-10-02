BSU Football Looking to Make a Splash at Homecoming, Get 1st Win of 2025

BSU football has yet to record a win this season, but if getting their first win against Northern State this Saturday isn’t enough motivation, there is the fact that it’s homecoming, which means a victory earns the Beavers a jump into Lake Bemidji.

The tradition’s origins date back to 1995 after a 25-14 win over Winona State. It has carried on ever since, with the most recent splash fest coming last year when they beat UMary.

Given the climate this weekend both on the field and in the forecast, a dip in the lake might do the Beavers some good.

“It’d be a great feeling to hop in the lake,” said redshirt senior defensive back and captain Tommy Lujan. “That’s our expectation. But, obviously with the start of the season, we just wanted to rededicate ourselves to the little things. Being really resilient to adversity, really just focusing on our standard of [the] ‘grind the axe’ mentality and just getting back to work.”

“It’s a really good tradition,” said redshirt senior offensive lineman and captain Conor Kovas. “It’s always really cool running out there when you get a win. But I think right now for this team and where we’re at, we just have to focus on doing every rep correctly. [Head Coach Brent] Bolte talks about it a lot. Just focus on doing your job every single play, and that’s what’s going to get us the win.”

Kovas continued, “It doesn’t get anywhere just idolizing that win and thinking about it. We just have to do what we do every single rep, and that’s how we’re going to get to it.”

BSU was upset on the road to Northern State last year when the Beavers scored in the final seconds and went for two and the win but could not convert. The final score was 14-13. Kickoff for homecoming is Saturday, October 4 at 1 p.m.