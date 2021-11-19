Lakeland PBS

BSU Football Looking For Redemption vs. Augustana in First-Ever NCAA Tournament Game

Chaz MootzNov. 18 2021

In its 95 years as a program, the Bemidji State football team has never played in the NCAA Tournament. That will change on Saturday when the Beavers travel to Sioux Falls in a rematch with NSIC foe Augustana.

BSU has won seven games in a row after starting the season 2-2, and in three of those games, the Beavers were trailing in the 4th quarter. Bemidji State’s offense has flourished under sophomore quarterback Brandon Alt. BSU is currently averaging 37.4 points per game, which is ranked 15th in the country and the Beavers’ passing attack is averaging just under 340 passing yards a game, which is 3rd overall among all Division 2 football teams.

The last time Bemidji State lost was their homecoming game vs. Augustana on September 25. The Beavers will have a chance at revenge when they play the Vikings in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, November 20 at noon.

By — Chaz Mootz

