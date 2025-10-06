They were close on several occasions, but late in the game when it mattered most, BSU football has not been able to come up with the big play, and until last weekend the result had been an 0-5 start to the season.

But on Saturday, Bemidji State hosted Northern State for homecoming, and some of the Beavers’ biggest playmakers, including one who hadn’t seen the field in a year and a half, were able to come through in the clutch to secure their first victory.

Late in the game, redshirt senior wide receiver Jake Hill, who hadn’t played due to injury since the end of 2023, made a big splash in his return after receiving a pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Connor Carver. With four catches, 59 yards, and one touchdown, Hill helped the Beavers to a 24-21 win, allowing the team to jump into Lake Bemidji to celebrate.

Both Hill and Carver spoke after the game about the difference they made down the stretch.

“I mean, it’s tough because you know what you can do when you’re out there, but you just got to be patient,” said Hill. “You just gotta, you know, trust in God and know that when it does come, you gotta to make the most and capitalize on your opportunity. But I knew my mom was going to come. You know, I just kept going, and it just feels good to be back out with the guys. That’s really the main thing, just being back out here with everyone and celebrating this ‘W’ and [getting] in the lake.”

“As long as we’re winning football games, that’s all that matters,” Carver added. “I don’t really care where I’m playing or what I’m doing. If I get one [touchdown] a game or 100, I just want to win. And that’s what we came out and did today.”

Carver began the season as the starting quarterback, but that role has currently been turned over to Bart McAninch, who had a pretty good day, going 12 for 17 with 87 yards. However, Bolte told Lakeland News after the game that Carver is a huge weapon who shows a lot of grit, and that they need to continue to utilize his talents.