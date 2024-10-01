BSU Football Jumps Back into Lake Bemidji with Big Homecoming Win

Bemidji State football was at home this past Saturday for Homecoming, where they took on UMary. A win would mean the Beavs would jump in the lake, and they weren’t going to miss out on that again after last year’s loss.

BSU won big 41-7, and the waters of Lake Bemidji felt nice for the team on a hot day.

“It’s a beautiful day that the Lord gave us to be able to jump in the lake,” said junior WR Drayton Lehman. “I mean, it’s still hot out. And then we got to sing our chant song, too, so it’s pretty sweet. We got everyone in the game, too, so we were all we’re all balling around and we had a blast.”

“That was amazing, you know, especially on a day like today, it’s 85 degrees out, probably one of our hottest games we had,” added junior DE Marcus Hansen. “Getting in that lake, it’s all I had in my mind. And just really kind of soak in what we’re doing here. We’ve had a lot of success going on the last couple of seasons. Obviously, we know we didn’t get the lake last year, so it meant a lot to everyone to get in the lake this year, you know, just have a good time out. You’re playing football.”

“And we played well,” said head coach Brent Bolte. “Like obviously, there’s things to work on, we got the turnovers in the red zone. Had some penalties and got some free yardage and you know, things they threw up, but other than that, we really played well and it was fun to get the young guys on the field and jump in the lake. It felt really good considering it was – it was hot, boy, so it was nice and refreshing to get in today.”

Bemidji State heads to Aberdeen to take on Northern State this Saturday. The Beavers are now ranked 16th in the D2Football.com poll.