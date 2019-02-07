BSU Football Inks 35 On 2019 National Signing Day
It’s National Signing Day for schools across the country, and as they say at Bemidji State, it’s just like Christmas morning. 35 student-athletes put pen to paper with the Beavers today, who look to build on the team’s recent success.
There was no position the Beavers received more commitments from than in the secondary, and with a talented senior class graduating and the changes in modern defenses, it’s a group they felt they had to hit hard.
One defensive back coming in is Colton Herman, the Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year, who is joined with his teammate at East Anchorage, defensive end Julian Baker.
Offensively, a big focus was in the trenches with five offensive linemen signing today. With multiple players set to graduate in the coming years, the Beavers feel that they’ve reloaded well.
Bemidji State also brought in six receivers, including Jared Creen and Ray Heilman, who the team expects to contribute quickly. The two highlight a group that should excel in the slot.
The team always emphasizes hitting their backyard, and with 16 coming from Minnesota and 11 coming from Wisconsin, the Beavers certainly accomplished their goal.
