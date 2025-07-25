BSU Football Hosts 6th Annual Ken Traxler Memorial Golf Tournament

BSU football left the gridiron to take on the greens Friday for the sixth annual Ken Traxler Memorial Golf Tournament at Castle Highlands.

The sun was out as 20 teams of community members and alumni alike took the course for the four-man scramble tournament, putting funds raised toward improving the program. The event gave alumni the chance to honor fallen Beavers and to also catch up with one another.

“We speak a lot in terms of standing on the shoulders of the people that come before you,” said BSU football head coach Brent Bolte. “I think it means a little bit more when you’re talking about people that have passed on, so that’s what it means to us. It’s a lot of fun to see everybody but also remember what we’re here for, to remember some of those guys that unfortunately aren’t here with us right now.”

He continued, “To have these guys come back with their pals and be able to hang out in [a] different capacity, you know, not on the gridiron but out here in the golf course, is really fun to see. And it’s just what it’s all about, you know, in terms of the camaraderie and the brotherhood of the sport that we’re in.”

The BSU football season is right around the corner. They begin fall camp the first week of August, but their first home game won’t be until September 13th when they host Sioux Falls.