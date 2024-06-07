BSU Football Holds 5th Annual Ken Traxler Memorial Golf Tournament

Last Friday, BSU football held its 5th annual Ken Traxler Memorial Golf Tournament at the Castle Highlands Golf Course.

The four-person scramble tournament honors Dr. Ken Traxler, the late Bemidji State assistant football coach and chemistry professor, while helping to raise funds for the football team.

It’s also a chance for community members, alumni, and former players enjoy an afternoon of golf.

“You get to see a bunch of the alums and different generations of Beavers coming back up here that maybe not have played with each other, but truly, genuinely care for the program,” said BSU football head coach Brent Bolte. “So it’s fun to, you know – maybe they didn’t even play football, just people that enjoy getting out about and having fun and having a few pops on the way and enjoying the afternoon. I don’t know if we could have got a better day for this thing, it’s awesome.”

He continued, “I want to thank everybody in the community for helping out sponsors and everybody else, too. It’s just a awesome annual event and hopefully we can continue keeping it going.”