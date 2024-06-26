BSU Football Hires Austin Brown as Newest Wide Receiver Coach

Bemidji State football has hired Austin Brown as their newest wide receiver coach after the departure of Coach Jordan Hein this past spring.

Brown will inherit a Beaver wide receiver group that ranked second in offense in the NSIC last year. Coach Brown arrives from Eastern Oregon University after one year as the offensive coordinator there, where he coached the Mountaineers to a nearly 10-point and 100-additional-yards-per-game improvement from the previous season.

Brown began his career out west, beginning at Colorado and making his way through Oregon State and then Southern and Eastern Oregon before arriving at BSU.