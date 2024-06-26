Jun 27, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Football Hires Austin Brown as Newest Wide Receiver Coach

Austin Brown Headshot

Austin Brown

Bemidji State football has hired Austin Brown as their newest wide receiver coach after the departure of Coach Jordan Hein this past spring.

Brown will inherit a Beaver wide receiver group that ranked second in offense in the NSIC last year. Coach Brown arrives from Eastern Oregon University after one year as the offensive coordinator there, where he coached the Mountaineers to a nearly 10-point and 100-additional-yards-per-game improvement from the previous season.

Brown began his career out west, beginning at Colorado and making his way through Oregon State and then Southern and Eastern Oregon before arriving at BSU.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Park Rapids Rodeo Continues to Grow in 46th Year

Sports

BSU Women’s Tennis Signs 4 Student-Athletes for 2024 Season

Sports

MotoAmerica Superbikes Return to Brainerd International Raceway

Sports

47th Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tourney Brings in Over $50,000 for BSU Scholarships