BSU Football Falls to Minot State in Battle of the Beavers

By all accounts, it’s been an unfathomable start to the season for Bemidji State football, who are winless through their first four games.

On Saturday, the team had their best chance to date to get their first win of 2025 when they hit the road to play another 0-4 squad, rival Minot State. But much like their previous two games, the Battle of the Beavers did not start well for BSU, ultimately falling to Minot State 28-21.

BSU is now 0-5 and the only team in the NSIC without a win as they return to Chet Anderson Stadium this week to play Northern State for homecoming.