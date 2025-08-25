BSU Football Expects Similar Style of Play from Michigan Tech in Season Opener

It’s finally game week for Bemidji State football, who will once again kick off their season with Michigan Tech, this time on the road in Houghton. Last year, the Huskies and the Beavers needed overtime to decide things, with Bemidji State scoring a walk-off touchdown to win 19-13.

It’s game one for both teams, so neither will have current game film, just film from last season. But the Beavers don’t expect a whole lot of change in the Huskies’ style of play.

“I think we’re familiar in different ways,” said head coach Brent Bolte. “They’re very aggressive on defense. They do some good things that are unique, very similar to Western Colorado in that regard. And then offensively, we had a good game plan against them last year. I think we physically held up, and [our] defensive line really took advantage of some stuff [against them].

“But they’re a year older,” he continued. “They got a lot of guys that are returning. They got a new quarterback like us. So we’ll see. It’s time to just go let the chips fall where they may, you know?”

It’s a sentiment echoed by the the players.

“We’ve been in camp for, what is it, three weeks now?” asked redshirt senior wide receiver and captain Drayton Lehman. “We’re ready to just get out there and play someone else other than ourselves. It’s just been green against white the entire time. But we’re ready to go play someone over in the [upper peninsula of Michigan].”

He added, “We’re watching film obviously on what they did, their tendencies and what they did throughout the year [last year]. And we’re gonna try and capitalize on that, and hopefully we can score a lot of points and the defense can not let up any points and it can be a big win for the BSU Beavers.”

Bemidji State will travel to Houghton, Michigan on Thursday, August 28 to play Michigan Tech at 5 PM to open their season.

As of this writing, the Beavers have not yet named a starting quarterback. Zach Romak and Conner Carver continue to battle for the spot heading into the game.