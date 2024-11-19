BSU Football Earns 4th Straight NCAA Playoff Berth After Defeating Augustana

Bemidji State football knew the assignment heading into Saturday’s showdown with 15th-ranked Augustana – win, and you’re in the playoffs. Lose, and you get a pat on the should with a “thanks for playing.”

BSU was hosting Augie on a blustery November afternoon. The Beavers beat Augustana 17-10, where they stayed undefeated at home all season.

The team figured they were probably in for the NCAA Playoffs, but they would have to wait at least to find out if their name was called. On Sunday, the team gathered to watch the selection show to see where they would be played.

And for the second year in a row, they will be headed to Texas for the first round of the playoffs, this time to play 3-seed Angelo State.

“Yeah, it feels great,” said graduate OL and captain Jake Gannon. “I mean, this whole last week, we were just harping on it. Play our style football and we’re going to be able to get a shot to go make a name for ourselves in the playoffs. And I think we did a good job doing that.

“Very gratifying to get back in, I think it’s well deserved,” said head coach Brent Bolte. “We’re kind of stacked up when you look at our strength, the schedule, and who we beat and everything else. So it worked out but yeah, we’re excited. You know, we didn’t have great success down there last time, but we were in position in the fourth quarter. We were driving to take the lead late. They end up getting a, you know, a late interception to kind of make the score look a little bit more lopsided, but excited about going back down there and see how we stack up against those guys.”

Angelo State was the same team that ended Bemidji State’s season in the second round of the playoffs in 2022. The Beavers have now made the NCAA Playoffs four years running and made it to the second round in their previous three appearances. They play Angelo State on Saturday, November 23rd at 1 p.m.