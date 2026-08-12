Aug 12, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

BSU Football Coach Smith Begins Training Camp With Buccaneers in Tampa Bay

Bemidji State co-defensive and special teams coordinator Shevin Smith Jr. is back in Tampa Bay for another stint of learning from some of the best in the business with the Buccaneers coaching staff.

Smith, who also coaches defensive backs for the Beavers, was one of 25 coaches from around the nation that spent several days at the Bucs’ rookie mini-camp in May as part of their National Coaching Academy. He was one of five coaches of the original 25 invited back to Tampa to work alongside the NFL coaching staff during training camp, which began on Jul. 29.

He will travel with the Buccaneers to New York this Friday for their first preseason game against the Jets before he returns to Bemidji and his coaching duties for Beaver Football on Saturday afternoon. BSU will open the season at home against Michigan Tech on Aug. 27.

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