BSU Field-Based Elementary Ed Program Provides Hands-On Learning

Over the summer, Bemidji State started the second-ever cohort in the “Field-Based Elementary Ed Program” that creates an accelerated path to teaching licenses for paraprofessionals.

Students enrolled in Bemidji State’s field-based elementary ed program have the chance to get their teaching certifications in the University classroom while simultaneously working under “journey teachers’” instruction in elementary classrooms.

“The students that we have enrolled in the field based elementary program are considered apprentices, and with their role in our program, they are purposeful channels that have been identified through administrators, building principals and others as being strong paraprofessionals, that would be wonderful elementary teachers.” said BSU Associate Professor of Professional Education Dr. Lisa Krall.

With BSU’s field-based elementary ed program, the enrolled students will be working hands-on in classrooms around the state as they earn their Bachelor’s degree in an accelerated three years.

They learn through us the theories and different things, but then they are doing things in action.” added Dr. Krall, “You learn by doing and working with students.”

The first cohort to go through this program began last summer with 15 students, and this year’s class began at 32, showing not only a growth within BSU, but also with the statewide need for teachers.

There is a shortage of teachers, elementary teachers that we really need to have people that are prepared and have this real enthusiasm for teaching and with their prior work in the field based as paraprofessionals, they have an inside route into seeing what is going on. As an elementary teacher, they are already working in the schools.”

The program began by sending elementary ed students into classrooms located near the Twin Cities, but have since grown to partner with schools around the state, including in Bemidji, Red Lake, Cass Lake, and more. The program is made possible due to BSU partnership with Teacher Apprenticeship Minnesota.