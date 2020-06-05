Lakeland PBS

BSU Fall semester update — Classes begin Aug. 24, with Students Welcomed Back to Campus

Betsy Melin — Jun. 5 2020

Fall semester classes will begin August 24 as scheduled and Bemidji State will be open and ready to welcome students. Most courses will be taught by remote means, with limited in-person, on-campus learning opportunities that complement the remote instruction.

Courses that require an in-person component will be completed to the best of the University’s ability and is allowed by Minnesota State and the Office of Higher Education (OHE), they will incorporate safety measures like physical distancing, use of cloth face masks, enhanced cleaning protocols, and clear communication to students, faculty, and staff about what will be required to participate in any in-person instruction.

To support students’ experience, including the potential for accessing student activities, study spaces, and resources, BSU is encouraging students who had planned to take on-campus courses to be in Bemidji for the fall semester.

As course delivery methods are updated for fall semester, enrolled students will receive an automated email message notifying them of any change to their registered courses.

There are several student campus COVID-19 forums scheduled on the following dates:
• June 11, 2:00 PM
• July 9, 4:00 PM
• Aug 11, 11:00 AM

Bemidji State University Residence Halls plan to be open for fall semester. In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), and Minnesota State system guidelines, the following changes have been made for the 2020-2021 academic year.

All double rooms in our traditional residence halls have been converted to single-occupancy rooms for 2020-2021. In these halls, double-as-single and single rooms will be offered at the lower double room rate. Single rooms with a private bath will remain at the regular rate. Halls that will be converted include, Oak, Tamarack, Pine and Birch. Linden Hall will continue to offer our semi-private suites at the regular Linden rates. University Heights and Cedar Apartments will remain as 1-4 person units at regular apartment rates.

Further questions can be submitted at any time using the “I Have a Question” form on BSU’s Coronavirus website.

By — Betsy Melin

