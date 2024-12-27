BSU Distinguished Alumni Nominations Being Accepted for 2025

The Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation is now accepting nominations for its 2025 class of distinguished alumni.

Each year, Bemidji State honors alumni for outstanding professional achievements and service to their communities. The Alumni & Foundation Board of Directors reviews all nominations and makes selections based on nominees’ personal and professional achievements, as well as how they bring recognition to BSU through outstanding service and significant contributions to their community, state, and nation.

You can nominate a worthy candidate for one or multiple prestigious awards at the Alumni & Foundation website, as well as read more information about each award and find previous winners. BSU Distinguished Alumni Award nominations are due by March 1st each year.

The selected award winners will be recognized at the 2025 Honors Gala during BSU’s Homecoming festivities.