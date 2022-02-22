Lakeland PBS

BSU Developing New Arts Management Certificate Program

Lakeland News — Feb. 21 2022

An assistant professor of Music at Bemidji State University has recently piloted an initiative for BSU to offer a new arts management certificate for both undergraduate and graduate students who want to advance their careers in the nonprofit arts scene.

Through a partnership with the department of Political Science, the certificate program will feature five courses and a capstone internship. Eric Olson, Assistant Professor of Music, said that the program is designed to be flexible for students and can be completed in as little as one year or as many as three.

The new arts management certificate is currently in the process of development and should be available to students in the fall of 2022.

