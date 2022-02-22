BSU Developing New Arts Management Certificate Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An assistant professor of Music at Bemidji State University has recently piloted an initiative for BSU to offer a new arts management certificate for both undergraduate and graduate students who want to advance their careers in the nonprofit arts scene.

Through a partnership with the department of Political Science, the certificate program will feature five courses and a capstone internship. Eric Olson, Assistant Professor of Music, said that the program is designed to be flexible for students and can be completed in as little as one year or as many as three.

The new arts management certificate is currently in the process of development and should be available to students in the fall of 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today