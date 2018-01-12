DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BSU Dedicates Niganawenimaanaanig Nursing Program

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

Native American students in the nursing program at Bemidji State University have a new support system.

The Niganawenimaanaanig program was dedicated in BSU’s Benson Hall building Wednesday. The name is Ojibwe for “we take care of them.”

The program is being funded by a $2 Million grant from the US Health Resources and Services. Students who participate will get all the help they need to complete the nursing program.

Misty Wilkie, an associate professor of nursing and one of the main steer headers of the program, says, “We offer cultural, academic, social and financial support for American Indian students, and so we don’t really like to refer to it as a scholarship program because it’s so much more than that. We want students to be supported culturally, so if they aren’t familiar with some of the traditional customs, they can learn about those while they’re here, and if they are familiar with them they can maintain those traditions.”

The program will be working with 10 Native American students in its first year.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sanford Health Partners With Park Place For New Program

Bemidji High School Hosts 2nd Annual “CEO In The Classroom” Event

Bemidji Woman Wins Affinity Plus Super Bowl Package

Bemidji State University Unveils 2018-2023 Strategic Plan

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Latest Story

Sanford Health Partners With Park Place For New Program

Sanford Health Of Bemidji is partnering with Park Place to provide some new services to tenants. Park Place provides safe housing to those who
Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Sanford Health Partners With Park Place For New Program

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Golden Apple: Staples-Motley Students Host Culinary Celebration

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

Brainerd Makes Statement With Small Business Revolution Rally

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

Vocalmotive Show Choir Gets "Derailed" For 2018 Season

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

Brainerd Woman Escapes Fire With Help From Neighbors

Posted on Jan. 11 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.