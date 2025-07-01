BSU Decides to Opt Out of NCAA House Settlement, Observe Implementation Elsewhere

Bemidji State University has opted out of the NCAA House settlement, a decision they made at the deadline on Monday after months of deliberation.

Opting into the House settlement allows a school to pay up to $20.5 million dollars total to student-athletes for their name, image, and likeness (NIL), while also allowing scholarships for every player on a roster. As a concession, rosters are capped, essentially eradicating walk-ons.

BSU men’s and women’s hockey would have seen the biggest impact as Division I sports, as they have roster sizes that exceed current limits set forth by the settlement. Coupled with the fact that the school’s athletic setup is multi-divisional (they play Division II in all other sports), they decided to assess the landscape before jumping into unknown waters.

“This is the biggest change to the NCAA that we’ve seen in 50 years, maybe in the entire existence of the NCAA,” said BSU athletic director Britt Lauritsen. “As we were looking at it, we were thinking, in the next 12 to 18 months, we’re going to see this play out in real time. If we don’t have to jump into something that has so much uncertainty, why don’t we stay in our wheelhouse, where we know this is how we need to recruit, this is how we need to scholarship, this is how we need to engage our donors and our alumni to keep Beaver Hockey moving forward and then see what are the pitfalls, what are the advantages, and go from there.

“We have to protect our whole department,” she continued. “We have to make sure that we’re making the right decision. And like I said before, it’s—when we decide to jump in, it’s because we’re jumping and not being pushed.”

BSU can opt-in to the NCAA House settlement next year if they so choose. In the meantime, Bemidji State athletes can still earn NIL money as long as they report it through NIL Go, a database for all name-image-likeness deals for Division I athletes.