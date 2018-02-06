BSU Celebrates Hockey Cheerleading Milestone

Their voices have echoed over the last fifty years, cheering on the green and white, win or lose. This past weekend, Bemidji State University hockey cheerleaders honored their roots by celebrating the team that started it all during the 1967-68 hockey season. Today, three of those original team members returned to see the legacy they started 50 years ago.

While three out of the six original team members were able to relive the glory days, they also noted how hockey cheerleading has evolved since their days on the ice.

For a brief period, cheerleading disappeared from the BSU campus, only to return because of a former member of the cheer squad decided to volunteer her time and energy to restore the pride.

For the team, this milestone weekend was also a lesson in history and in understanding the roots about where they came from.

The team captains feel that the future is bright, and are excited to lead through school spirit.

With a tradition re-established, these girls hope to inspire the next generation, echoing their love for their school and sport.

Over the weekend Bemidji State paid tribute to both hockey cheer and Beaver hockey almuni.