Lakeland PBS

BSU Canceling In-Person Homecoming Events This Year

Lakeland News — Aug. 12 2020

Bemidji State University officials announced today that they are canceling in-person homecoming events this year.

Homecoming is scheduled for October 2nd through the 4th. A number of virtual events and activities are planned for the month of October and throughout the fall. As of now, the homecoming football game is still scheduled, but that is subject to change.

