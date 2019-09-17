BSU Breaks Ground For New Hagg-Sauer Building

This is the first time in 30 years that Bemidji State University has come together to break ground on a new building. Community members, as well as local and state officials, gathered at Bemidji State earlier today for the groundbreaking ceremony of Hagg-Sauer Hall.

The new, small, modern facility will house a number of programs and is expected to be more accessible with innovative active learning classrooms and lecture halls. Construction of the new Hagg-Sauer Hall building is being paid with funds from the $22.5 million bonding bill that the state approved back in 2018. Bemidji State University President Dr. Faith Hensrud says the new academic building will support facility and students for generations to come.

“As we at Bemidji State begin our second century, we recognize how truly special this new building will be as we focus on our students and their success,” Hensrud said. “Given the passionate support and unyielding energy that the new Hagg-Sauer Hall embodies, I know the future will be bright.”

Construction of the building is expected to be complete next year.