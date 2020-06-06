BSU Black Student Union Plans Event in Honor of George Floyd
The Bemidji State University Black Student Union has planned an event this weekend to honor George Floyd and to shine a light on social injustice.
Echoing memorials around the country and the world, the Black Student Union has planned an event for people to come to pay their respects to Floyd and learn more about the Black Lives Matter movement.
The event will contain a sit-in, speeches, and nine minutes of silence. The nine minutes of silence are in reference to the eight minutes and 46 seconds that former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck. This included two minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd had become non-responsive.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.