BSU Black Student Union Plans Event in Honor of George Floyd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji State University Black Student Union has planned an event this weekend to honor George Floyd and to shine a light on social injustice.

Echoing memorials around the country and the world, the Black Student Union has planned an event for people to come to pay their respects to Floyd and learn more about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The event will contain a sit-in, speeches, and nine minutes of silence. The nine minutes of silence are in reference to the eight minutes and 46 seconds that former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck. This included two minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd had become non-responsive.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today