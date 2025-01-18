BSU B-Ball Teams Fall to UMD; Bemidji & BSU Unified Teams Play Halftime Exhibition

BSU men’s basketball was on the road Friday in Duluth taking on UMD. The Beavers had dropped their last six games to the Bulldogs and came up short again falling 75-59. John Sutherland led Bemidji State with 15 points.

Bemidji state women’s basketball also playing at UMD. The Beavers have not won in Duluth since 1987, and they will have to wait at least one more year losing a close one down the stretch 74-60. Ella Giorgi led BSU with 18 points.

During halftime of both the men’s and women’s basketball games, the Bemidji State Unified Basketball Club and the Bemidji High School Unified Basketball Team played in the first ever Unified university games against Cloquet and UMD Unified.

The two groups played 10-minute exhibition games during the intermissions in the hope of sparking interest in more Unified university competitions between schools, including teams from MSU Moorhead, MSU Mankato, and Winona State.