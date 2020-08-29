Lakeland PBS

BSU Athletics Hosts 43rd Annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 29 2020

The 43rd annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament took place on Friday to help raise scholarship money for Bemidji State student-athletes.

Alumni and donors took part in a socially distanced version of this year’s fundraiser in an effort to continue supporting both current and future Beaver athletes.

Back in 1978, the late Gordy Skaar started a golf tournament to help raise scholarship funds for future BSU athletes. From its inception to now, the tourney has raised nearly $800,000 in scholarship money.

Even through these tough times, Beaver alumni and donors came together for the 43rd time to help keep supporting their athletes in the same way that Gordy Skaar intended back in 1978.

