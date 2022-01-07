Lakeland PBS

BSU Athletic Director Tracy Dill to Retire After Eight Years in Role

Chaz MootzJan. 7 2022

Tracy Dill

Tracy Dill will retire effectively on July 1, 2022 from his role as BSU Athletic Director. The announcement was made in an email sent to all Bemidji State University faculty and staff.

Dill took over as AD in 2013, becoming the school’s second full-time Athletic Director. Under Dill, BSU student-athletes maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.24 in 2021 and a total of five BSU athletic teams made their respective NCAA Tournaments.

A project that Dill led in his time as BSU was renovating the John S. Glas Fieldhouse into what is now the Frederick P. Baker Training Center and the Jeff “Bird” McBride Golf Clubhouse.

A national search for a new athletic director will begin in February or March.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

BSU Football’s Beaulieu Named to D2Football.com Elite 100

BSU Men’s Basketball’s Sutherland Fitting in Well at Bemidji State

BSU Women’s Hockey’s Vekich Shining in Freshman Year

BSU Men’s Hockey Eager to Get Back to Playing and Winning

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - The Legal Rights of Nature: Wild Rice Sues the State of Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 17 2021

Common Ground: A traditional snowshoe class in Ponemah, Red Lake Nation

Posted on Nov. 17 2021
Mary Marana (Left) discusses the crisis line service with host Jason Edans (Right)

Lakeland Currents - Brainerd's Crisis Line & Referral Service

Posted on Nov. 12 2021

Common Ground: Nate Johnson makes his own durable leather clothing Part 3

Posted on Nov. 10 2021

Lakeland Currents - A Conversation with Retired Diplomat Tom Hanson

Posted on Nov. 5 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.