BSU Athletic Director Tracy Dill to Retire After Eight Years in Role

Tracy Dill will retire effectively on July 1, 2022 from his role as BSU Athletic Director. The announcement was made in an email sent to all Bemidji State University faculty and staff.

Dill took over as AD in 2013, becoming the school’s second full-time Athletic Director. Under Dill, BSU student-athletes maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.24 in 2021 and a total of five BSU athletic teams made their respective NCAA Tournaments.

A project that Dill led in his time as BSU was renovating the John S. Glas Fieldhouse into what is now the Frederick P. Baker Training Center and the Jeff “Bird” McBride Golf Clubhouse.

A national search for a new athletic director will begin in February or March.