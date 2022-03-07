BSU Appoints New Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University recently appointed Dr. Randy Westhoff as associate provost and associate vice president of academic affairs. Dr. Westhoff will be responsible for university-wide accreditation and assessment of student learning, curriculum review, budgeting for academic affairs, grant and contract review, supporting the deans in faculty hiring, and more.

Colleagues of Westhoff have commented on his appointment, stating that his skills and experience will help him in this role. Westhoff previously served as BSU’s interim AVPAA from July 2015 to July 2019. He then returned to the interim position in 2020. Westhoff also co-directed BSU’s Higher Learning Commission assurance agreement development team, led BSU’s assessment activities and co-authored the assurance agreement.

Westhoff will begin his appointment immediately.

