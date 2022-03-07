Lakeland PBS

BSU Appoints Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs

Mary BalstadMar. 7 2022

Bemidji State University recently appointed Dr. Randy Westhoff as associate provost and associate vice president of academic affairs. Dr. Westhoff will be responsible for many different aspects at BSU in this positions including university-wide accreditation and assessment of student learning, curriculum review, budgeting for academic affairs, grant and contract review and supporting the deans in faculty hiring.

Colleagues of Westhoff have commented on his appointment, stating that his skills and experience will help him in this role. Westhoff previously served as BSU’s interim AVPAA from July 2015 to July 2019. He then returned to the interim position in 2020. Westhoff also co-directed BSU’s Higher Learning Commission assurance agreement development team, led BSU’s assessment activities and co-authored the assurance agreement.

Westhoff will begin his appointment immediately.

By — Mary Balstad

