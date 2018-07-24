BSU Anglers Finish 6th In Bassmaster College Championship

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More
It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More
"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More
Thank you Revive Minnesota Team for coming to invest in our community!! Bless yo... Read More