Both BSU and NTC welcomed students back this week for the start of spring semester. Although most classes are still held remotely, both institutions have taken on new ways to better assist with limiting the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.

You can visit bemidjistate.edu/coronavirus for more COVID-19 updates and information from BSU.

