BSU and NTC Reveal Enrollment Increases for 2024-25

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College are seeing their highest enrollment numbers since before the pandemic.

After the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system released its 2024-25 census enrollment numbers, BSU was found to have 4,076 students enrolled, a 4.2% increase over last year, and NTC saw 983 students, an increase of 8.5%.

Along with recruitment efforts, administrators are crediting other things like the state’s North Star Promise program, which grants free tuition to students coming from families that make under $80,000 a year, and BSU’s new partnership with Polaris in helping boost numbers.