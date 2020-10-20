BSU and NTC President Shares COVID-19 Reports with Bemidji City Council

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College President Dr. Faith Hensrud shared reports and COVID-19 updates at both institutions with the Bemidji City Council at their weekly meeting today.

As of October 14th, BSU has 15 active student positive COVID-19 cases. There are also two active positive employee cases, with nine employees in quarantine and two in isolation. Since July 7th, BSU has had nine employees and 97 students test positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 data is being updated every evening on weekdays on both the BSU and NTC websites.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today