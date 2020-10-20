Lakeland PBS

BSU and NTC President Shares COVID-19 Reports with Bemidji City Council

Lakeland News — Oct. 19 2020

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College President Dr. Faith Hensrud shared reports and COVID-19 updates at both institutions with the Bemidji City Council at their weekly meeting today.

As of October 14th, BSU has 15 active student positive COVID-19 cases. There are also two active positive employee cases, with nine employees in quarantine and two in isolation. Since July 7th, BSU has had nine employees and 97 students test positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 data is being updated every evening on weekdays on both the BSU and NTC websites.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

