BSU and NTC Limits Public Access

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 19 2020

Minnesota State Colleges Chancellor, Devinder Malhotra encourages the college system’s employees to work from home to protect the safety and security of employees who are required to work on college campuses during this time.

Both Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College limited access to the public as of Wednesday, March 18.

Access to campus buildings will only be available to employees including student employees with their keycard.

Both BSU and NTC will remain in limited-access status until at least Monday, March 30.

