BSU and NTC Limiting Public Access

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Both Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have limited access to the public as of Wednesday, March 18th due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Access to campus buildings will only be available to employees including student employees with their keycard. Both BSU and NTC will remain in limited-access status until at least Monday, March 30th.

Minnesota State Colleges Chancellor Devinder Malhotra is encouraging the college system’s employees to work from home to protect the safety and security of employees who are required to work on college campuses during this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today