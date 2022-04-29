Lakeland PBS

BSU and NTC De-Stress with Pets Ahead of Finals

Mary BalstadApr. 28 2022

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College hosted de-stressing events for students, faculty, and staff Wednesday and Thursday, letting those in attendance relax and meet some friendly dogs and cats.

Held in the Beaux Arts Ballroom, De-Stress with Pets is meant to help bring a sense of fun and calm before finals week. The furry therapy is found to reduce stress levels, even if it is for a short period of time.

Students also partnered with organizations with Sunsplash, a student-oriented gathering to bring awareness and education to their peers about important issues such as the effects of alcohol. The celebration had an inflatables, mocktails, a food truck, and a build-a-Beaver workstation.

Going from 4 to 7 in the evening, plenty of students, staff, and faculty reaped the rewards of hard work during the de-stressing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

NTC’s Class of 2022 Preparing for Commencement on May 6th

Bemidji State University Names Dr. Arne Vainio as 2022 Distinguished Minnesotan

Erika Bailey-Johnson Seeking DFL Endorsement for House District 2B

In Focus: BSU Showcasing Ceramic Works by McKnight Artists

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.