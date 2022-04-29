BSU and NTC De-Stress with Pets Ahead of Finals
Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College hosted de-stressing events for students, faculty, and staff Wednesday and Thursday, letting those in attendance relax and meet some friendly dogs and cats.
Held in the Beaux Arts Ballroom, De-Stress with Pets is meant to help bring a sense of fun and calm before finals week. The furry therapy is found to reduce stress levels, even if it is for a short period of time.
Students also partnered with organizations with Sunsplash, a student-oriented gathering to bring awareness and education to their peers about important issues such as the effects of alcohol. The celebration had an inflatables, mocktails, a food truck, and a build-a-Beaver workstation.
Going from 4 to 7 in the evening, plenty of students, staff, and faculty reaped the rewards of hard work during the de-stressing.
