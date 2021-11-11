Lakeland PBS

BSU and NTC Celebrate Service to Veterans on Veterans Day

Emma HudziakNov. 11 2021

In honor of Veterans Day, Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College are excited to celebrate the many opportunities that are available through the Minnesota State system of Colleges and Universities for both veterans and service members in order to achieve their educational goals.

The colleges and universities of Minnesota State have awarded over 243,000 credits to student veterans and service members since 2009, in order to recognize their knowledge and learning that was gained during their time in service to our country. These credits has saved them approximately $45 million in tuition costs.

Devinder Malhotra, Chancellor of Minnesota State says, “Veterans and service members are well deserving of our nation’s gratitude, so it is an honor and a privilege for us to provide service to them in return.” He also shares, that “We are proud of our track record helping veterans as they make the transition from military service into civilian careers that meet workforce needs in Minnesota.”

Both BSU and NTC will be closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The colleges and universities of Minnesota State serve more than 8,800 veterans and service members and provide a variety of services and options to help them plan their return from service and reintegration into the workforce.

By — Emma Hudziak

